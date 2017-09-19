McManamon on song 19 September 2017





Kevin McManamon sings 'Dublin In The Rare Ould Times' for Dubs supporters at Smithfield

Kevin McManamon was on top tune as he belted out 'Dublin In The Rare Ould Times' for Dubs supporters.

As Smithfield became a sea of blue last night for Dublin's All-Ireland SFC celebrations, the musical attacker stepped forward to give a stuninng rendition of the Dubliners classic.

McManamon came off the bench to play a leading role in the second half as the Metropolitans captured their 27th All-Ireland crown. But his performance with mic in hand on Monday night was even better!