McCarthy was driven by three-in-a-row bid 19 September 2017





Dublin's James McCarthy, John Small and Brian Howard celebrate after their side's All-Ireland SFC final victory over Mayo at Croke Park.

James McCarthy has admitted that he was thinking of Dublin’s historic three-in-a-row bid heading into Sunday’s All-Ireland final.

Jim Gavin downplayed the fact that the Dubs were aiming to win a third successive title and said it hadn’t been discussed but McCarthy – who delivered a Man of the Math display against Mayo in the Sam Maguire Cup decider – says it was difficult to ignore:

"Of course it’s there, you can’t hide away from it. You’ve got to accept what’s on the line,” the Ballymun Kickhams ace is quoted in The Irish Daily Mirror.

"The sooner you do that I think the better place you’ll be in mentally to try and take it on. Of course it was a motivating factor, you’d be lying if you didn’t say it was."