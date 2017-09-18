'We will rise again' - O'Connor's promise to Mayo faithful 18 September 2017





Mayo's Cillian O'Connor encourages his teammates.

Cillian O'Connor says Mayo will continue "to fight the good fight" after yesterday's gut-wrenching All-Ireland final defeat.

It was another case of so close and yet so far away for the Westerners as they succumbed to Dublin by one point for the second year-in-a-row.

In an inspirational speech delivered at last night's All-Ireland final banquet at the CityWest Hotel, the Mayo captain said: "Unfortunately, this is not the speech I had anticipated making tonight.

"The day didn't go as I planned so I feel a little unprepared. There is very little I can say to soften or reduce the sadness in all of us.

"Defeat has visited us once again and as I said here last year about fighting the good fight and hanging in there, well today we did that, all year long we did that and for years we've done that but what's more moving forward is that we're going to continue to fight the good fight."

He added: "I couldn't be prouder of my teammates. Through countless hours away from the television cameras, away from the television screens at matches or training, not one of the 35 lads ever flinched, they never thought about throwing in the towel, they never give in and today we have to admit that Dublin are worthy champions because they overcame great men," he added.

"Those boys don't know the meaning of the word no, they represent our county with pride every time they take to the field. We are very lucky to be blessed with boys like that."

And the Ballintubber clubman made a heartfelt plea to Mayo fans not to take pity on his team.

"You probably feel like you have to feel sorry for us or pity us. We don't want sympathy, we don't want anyone's pity, we're so lucky every day we get to pull that crest on to our chest. It's a privilege so don't give us any pity or sympathy," he said.

"We remember today, tonight and over the coming weeks and months. We remember the roars from the stands in Castlebar, in Galway, in Ennis, in Limerick and in Croke Park five times this year. Those roars will keep us going in the winter of this year.

"We may be down tonight but we're not going anywhere."