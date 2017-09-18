Watch: Davy Fitz' belts out 'That's Amore' on 'Living with Lucy'

18 September 2017

Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald clashes with Jason Forde of Tipperary and inset on 'Living with Lucy'.
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Davy Fitzgerald is the first guest in the new series of ‘Living with Lucy’ on TV3 tomorrow night.

The Wexford hurling manager welcomes Lucy Kennedy into his newly-built home in Sixmilebridge and treats her to a rendition of the Dean Martin classic 'That's Amore'. 

Kennedy's visit coincides with Fitzgerald's eight-week sideline suspension which was handed down after he ran onto the pitch and clashed with Tipperary's Jason Forde during last April's Allianz League semi-final.

The programme airs at 10pm on TV3.




