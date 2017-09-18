Watch: Davy Fitz' belts out 'That's Amore' on 'Living with Lucy' 18 September 2017





Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald clashes with Jason Forde of Tipperary and inset on 'Living with Lucy'.

Davy Fitzgerald is the first guest in the new series of ‘Living with Lucy’ on TV3 tomorrow night.

The Wexford hurling manager welcomes Lucy Kennedy into his newly-built home in Sixmilebridge and treats her to a rendition of the Dean Martin classic 'That's Amore'.

"When the moon hits your eyes..." Go on Davy lad!!!

Brand New Series: Living with Lucy, starts Tuesday at 10pm on TV3. #LivingWithLucy pic.twitter.com/XybQgxaVtL — TV3 (@TV3Ireland) September 18, 2017

Kennedy's visit coincides with Fitzgerald's eight-week sideline suspension which was handed down after he ran onto the pitch and clashed with Tipperary's Jason Forde during last April's Allianz League semi-final.

"Do you have any regrets regarding the ban?"

Davy's half a smile says it all...

Brand New: #LivingWithLucy, starts tuesday at 10pm on TV3. pic.twitter.com/5ACJIBpgBx — TV3 (@TV3Ireland) September 18, 2017

The programme airs at 10pm on TV3.