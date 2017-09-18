Gavin was back to the day job this morning 18 September 2017





Dublin manager Jim Gavin celebrates with county board vice chairman Mick Seavers.

Dublin manager Jim Gavin celebrates with county board vice chairman Mick Seavers. ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Jim Gavin was back to work bright and early this morning.

Speaking to RTÉ Radio 1's Morning Ireland programme from the Dublin team hotel, Gavin revealed that he had put the All-Ireland celebrations on hold to check his work emails. The Dublin manager and pilot works in the Safety Regulation Division of the Irish Aviation Authority.

As assistant director, he is responsible for safety regarding civil air traffic management, air navigation services, airspace and aerodromes as well as command of civil aviation security standards.

"That's the unique thing about the GAA. We're all volunteering our time," he said.

"The world keeps spinning. The Irish Aviation Authority have been so good to me. That's the great thing about the GAA, the community aspect of it. The players live and breathe for each of their parishes.

"They'll go back to their clubs probably Thursday night for training for the championship.

"We'd a great night last night with our families, and partners and friends. It's a great feeling after many long, hard years of work that the players could execute that performance in the clutch moments yesterday. We're very proud of them."