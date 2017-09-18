Mayo 'tried every trick in the book' to put Rock off, claims McCarthy

18 September 2017

Dublin's Dean Rock scores a winning point from a free against Mayo and inset a GPS device which was thrown at him.

James McCarthy has claimed a GPS device was thrown towards Dean Rock as he was about to kick the winning point in yesterday's All-Ireland SFC final.

A photograph taken of Rock kicking the free that secured the three-in-a-row for Dublin appeared to back up McCarthy's claim that Mayo tried to distract the ice-cool dead ball specialist.

"They were trying every trick in the book," RTE Man of the Match McCarthy said.

"I think it was a GPS someone threw at him. But look, it doesn’t matter now. He kicked it."

 



