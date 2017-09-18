What they said ... the weekend in quotes 18 September 2017





The Air Corps, including Capt Sean McCarthy, Cmdt Frank Byrne and Capt Enda Walsh, fly over Croke Park before the All-Ireland SFC final clash between Dublin and Mayo.

“The three-in-a-row wasn't on our agenda but, Jesus, we can talk about it now!”



Can Philly McMahon and this all-conquering Dublin team be stopped in their pursuit of four-in-a-row?



“They had the crowd behind them, there was a perception that they had the momentum. But it just shows how present the players were in the game to turn that around. Composure has been the hallmark of this team.”



The Dublin players stuck to the process as set out by Jim Gavin and his backroom team.



“They’re all very difficult to take, too many of them now at this stage. It is what it is, sport can be tough and cruel but today is about Dublin and congratulations to them on three in a row. It’s phenomenal, what an era and I suppose we’ll do our best to sort of resurrect over the winter and see where we go from next year.”



A deflated Stephen Rochford surveyed the wreckage of another All-Ireland final near miss.



“It’s my job to put it over the bar, I love being in these situations. Obviously the league final I learned from, I missed a kick to get a draw and thankfully this time it went over the bar. I just struck it well and the rest is history now.”



Cometh the hour, cometh the man - Dean Rock displayed nerves of steel to clinch victory for the Sky Blues.



“I don’t think I would have wanted anyone else in that position with the game on the line and a minute to go. He’s just a legend with the amount of practice he does and how cool he is under pressure and I’m delighted.”



Kevin McManamon had full confidence in his team-mate's ability to convert that all-important free kick.



“I never played in a game that was so tough to be honest with you. It was just end-to-end and the hitting, and the tackling, and the running... I'm just exhausted, but I'm very happy.”



'Man-of-the-match' James McCarthy had a black eye, as well as a 5th All-Ireland SFC medal, to show for his efforts.



“There’s always small margins between the teams and today proved that again. Just bitterly disappointing to come out on the wrong side of it, but that’s life. We’ll have to move forward.”



It was another bitter pill for Patrick Durcan and Mayo to swallow.



“I wouldn’t hold Donal Vaughan responsible for Mayo’s defeat but it was, nevertheless, a contributory factor. Bear in mind Mayo would have had a free and they could have gone two clear.”



RTE pundit Pat Spillane didn't subscribe to the theory that Donal Vaughan's moment of madness cost his team victory.



“Words can’t actually describe it to be honest about it. I don’t actually have a clue what to say. We knew we were going to get a tough test from Derry, we were probably in fear of their defending but we trusted ourselves.”



Kerry caption David Clifford stole the headlines once again as he pick-pocketed Derry to the tune of 4-4 in the Tom Markham Cup decider.



“I think there's a lot of talk about that, sure it's only idle speculation. There's people talking about that all year. David Clifford will be here and I don't worry about that at all.”



Kerry supporters have nothing to fear about Clifford being lost to Aussie Rules, according to his manager Peter Keane.



“I don't know who's driving it. But this is a guy who the AFL have apparently not tapped up yet, but the AFL are tweeting about him tonight, writing articles about him. There obviously is interest out there. I hope he stays at home for the good of Kerry football, but you can't force a young fella to stay at home.”



Tomás O'Sé took exception to a tweet about the Fossa youngster's future which was posted by the AFL.