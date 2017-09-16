Derry SHC final: Slaughtneil complete five-in-a-row 16 September 2017





Slaughtneil's Brendan Rogers.

©INPHO/Presseye/Lorcan Doherty. Slaughtneil's Brendan Rogers.©INPHO/Presseye/Lorcan Doherty.

Slaughtneil 2-18

Banagher 0-14

Goals from Se McGuigan and Brian Cassidy helped Slaughtneil to a fifth consecutive Derry SHC success at Celtic Park today.

Dungiven were the last team to achieve such a feat in the 1970s. The Emmet's signalled their intent by racing into an early 0-4 to 0-0 lead, but with Darragh Cartin unerring from frees, Banagher trailed by just the minimum, 0-7 to 0-8, at half-time.

But second half majors from McGuigan and Cassidy, combined with a seven-point haul from Brendan Rogers, saw the reigning county and Ulster champions home.

Scorers: Slaughtneil: B Rogers 0-7 (0-6f), Se McGuigan 1-1, B Cassidy 1-1, C O’Doherty 0-3 (0-1f), S Cassidy 0-2, Sh McGuigan 0-1, K McKaigue 0-1, M McGuigan 0-1, C McAllister 0-1 Banagher: D Cartin 0-9f, D McCloskey 0-1, M Lynch 0-1, S Delaney 0-1, S McCullagh 0-1, S Farren 0-1f.

Slaughtneil: O O’Doherty, K McKaigue, S Cassidy, B Og Corbett, M McGrath, S McGuigan, P McNeill, C McAllister, C McKaigue, G Bradley, S Cassidy, B Rodgers, S McGuigan, C McKenna, C O’Doherty. Subs: B Cassidy for S Cassidy (39), M McGuigan for C McKenna (29).

Banagher: D McDermott, G Farren, R McCloskey, S Murphy, C Lynch, B Og McGilligan, D McCloskey, M Lynch, S McCloskey, J O’Dwyer, S McCullagh, O Biggs, T McCloskey, O McCloskey, D Cartin. Subs: S Delaney for O Biggs (25), P McCloskey for C Lynch (44), S Farren for T McCloskey (51).

Referee: T Conway (Ballinascreen).