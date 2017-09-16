'Mayo players are living in a culture where it's alright to be a loser' 16 September 2017





Former Dublin footballer Vinnie Murphy and inset the Mayo players pose for a team photograph. Former Dublin footballer Vinnie Murphy and inset the Mayo players pose for a team photograph.

Former Hill 16 hero Vinnie Murphy has claimed Mayo's fanatical supporters have created a culture where losing has become acceptable.

Dublin manager Jim Gavin won't thank his former team-mate for riling the Westerners with the All-Ireland final just 24 hours away.

"The Mayo players are put on a pedestal by their supporters," Murphy wrote in his Irish Daily Star column.

"They really appreciate what they've done for the county over the past seven years. That's great. That's fantastic but... there is a but. What if Aidan O'Shea, Keith Higgins, Colm Boyle, Cillian O'Connor etc were from Dublin or Kerry and trying to make the breakthrough?

"Anyone really think they'd get such an easy ride from supporters after losing so many All-Ireland finals? I think that seeps into your psyche. You're living in a culture where it's alright to be a loser. You're still a hero. That makes no sense to me.

"The Mayo supporters cushion the blow for the players, and I don't think that's a good thing.

"Remember the fuss after the late Paidí Ó Sé, when managing Kerry, likened the county's supporter's to the 'roughest f**king animals' you could deal with? I think that the tough love from their fans has helped Kerry over the years.

"Eamonn Fitzmaurice and his players would have got plenty of grief from them since losing to Mayo this summer. That's no bad thing. That toughens Kerry players up. That has often helped them get that ruthless edge."