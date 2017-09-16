Linfield will be represented on All-Ireland final day 16 September 2017





Antrim's Ruairi Brolly is consoled by Callum Brown and goalkeeper Odhran Lynch of Derry.

Callum Brown will make history tomorrow when he becomes the first player on the books of Linfield FC to play in an All-Ireland football final.

The young Limavady Wolfhounds clubman is expected to feature for Derry in their minor final showdown with Kerry at Croke Park. Callum has featured as a striker for Linfield's U17 team this year and the club has extended its best wishes to him. "We wish him well and every success on the big occasion," a Linfield spokesman told the Irish News.

A club which has traditionally had strong Protestant and unionist links, Linfield has had many Catholic players in recent years, including former Armagh footballer Ryan Henderson, who signed for them in 2012.