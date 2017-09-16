Fine weather in store for football final
16 September 2017
A view of the Croke Park pitch before the All-Ireland SFC semi-final clash between Dublin and Tyrone.
©INPHO/Oisin Keniry.
Met Éireann is predicting that tomorrow will be a “bright and fine day”, which is certainly good news for those attending the All-Ireland football final.
Forecasters say that there will be light winds and temperatures will be in their mid-teens. However, there is a risk of showers off the Dublin coast.
"Sunday will be a dry and bright day with good sunny spells in moderate northeasterly breezes. There is a risk of an odd shower near the east coast. After a cool start to the day temperatures will rise to around 14 to 17 degrees Celsius during the early afternoon," Met Éireann says.