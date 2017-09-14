'Mayo to do it' - Horan 14 September 2017





Former Mayo manager James Horan Former Mayo manager James Horan

James Horan says how Mayo cope with Dublin’s substitutes will have “a big say” on who wins Sunday’s All-Ireland SFC final.

Stephen Rochford’s side will look to end their county’s agony for a first Sam Maguire Cup triumph since 1951 and their former manager Horan has tipped them to deliver, and also predicts Dublin star Diarmuid Connolly to be on the bench come throw-in.

“I don’t expect Diarmuid Connolly to start, and I don’t think he should start,” Horan wrote in his column for the Irish Daily Star.

“Connolly is incredibly skilful but it’s been a while since he’s performed in a big game. I can’t see Jim Gavin starting him.

“Connolly will likely be one of six heavyweight subs sent in when the game is in the melting pot.

“How Mayo cope with that bench press will have a big say. I do think this will be another incredibly tight game and there is an air of confidence coming out of the Mayo camp. They never lacked belief but they’ve faced down so much this year and come through it.

“That can really stand to the group. They feel this is their time. I think they might well be right. Mayo to do it.”