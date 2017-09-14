'It could be a one-sided affair' 14 September 2017





Former Dublin defender Johnny Magee feels that Sunday’s All-Ireland SFC final could see the capital men win out easy against Mayo.

The two sides met on the same stage last year when Jim Gavin’s side won by a point after a replay but former Wicklow boss Magee feels that Sam Maguire Cup holders have improved from considerably since then.

"Dublin will have looked at Mayo closely over the last few weeks," Magee told the RTÉ GAA podcast.

"Dublin will play fast hard football and over 70 minutes they will grind down the Mayo team.

"This is their 10th championship match, they showed massive resilience coming back in the different games, Roscommon and Kerry, I don’t think they’ll get that (chance).

"If they do go asleep on Sunday I think this Dublin team is a better team that it was this time last year and they’re actually going full tilt at the moment.

"I don’t think they’ll take their foot off the throttle. They’ll power through. There’s a capability there that if Dublin were to come out of the blocks fast and get their canter up, it could be a one-sided affair."