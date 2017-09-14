On this day 70 years ago…

14 September 2017

Cavan and Kerry parade before the start of the 1947 All Ireland SFC Final at the Polo Grounds

It’s the most famous All-Ireland final of them all and it took place 70 years ago today.

On September 14th, 1947, Cavan defeated Kerry before some 30,000 spectators at New York’s Polo Grounds to take home their third All-Ireland senior football championship title.

In what remains the only All-Ireland decider to be played outside Ireland, the Breffni men triumphed to a 2-11 to 2-7 victory over the Kingdom after fighting their back from a disastrous start against the reigning champions to lead by 2-5 to 2-4 at half-time.

T.P O’Reilly and Mick Higgins scored the goals for Cavan and their captain John Joe O’Reilly lifted what was then known as Gaelic Football Cup at the Manhattan baseball venue.

Following the team’s return home to Ireland centre-forward Higgins stated: "It was only after we arrived in Southampton that we realised the joy of it all. Large numbers of Cavan people turned up to see us in London and Birmingham. We were treated like kings in Cavan."




Most Read Stories

Derry All Star writes to GAA President over ticket allocation

Quiz: how much attention have you been paying to the 2017 All-Ireland SFC?

On this day 70 years ago…

'Whatever Stephen says I will go with'

'It could be a one-sided affair'

McEnaney: Pressure won't be a problem for McQuillan


Android app on Google Play