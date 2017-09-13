Brogan: supporters want to see Connolly and Keegan going at it again 13 September 2017





Dublin's Diarmuid Connolly and Lee Keegan of Mayo.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Dublin's Diarmuid Connolly and Lee Keegan of Mayo.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Alan Brogan hopes to see Diarmuid Connolly go head-to-head with Lee Keegan once again this Sunday.

The Connolly versus Keegan match-up provided a fascinating sub-plot to last year's All-Ireland final draw and replay games and, speaking on the independent.ie's 'The Throw-In' podcast, the 2011 'Footballer of the Year' remarked: “I hope he (Connolly) starts and I hope we see Lee Keegan go straight to him from the throw-in.

“That's what we as supporters want to see, Diarmuid and Lee Keegan going at it again.

“They might not want that sideshow going on but I hope Diarmuid and Lee match up again and continue that great battle they've been having over the past number of years.”

Whether or not Connolly starts remains to be seen but Brogan is predicting that the St Vincent's ace will have a big part to play in the Dub's bid three-in-a-row bid.

“Diarmuid is the type of character, maybe a bit like Mark Vaughan a few years ago, you tell him he can't do something and he just wants to do it.

“I think he is going to be coming in with a real point to prove. He obviously won't be happy with how the last couple of months have gone and how he was treated, right or wrong.

“When he gets the bit between his teeth, that's when he produces his best form and for that reason, I think he is very dangerous animal for Mayo this weekend.”