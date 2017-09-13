Lovely touch as late referee's daughters make Croker appearance 13 September 2017





Dublin captain Emer Keenan and Westmeath captain Fiona Leavy with referee Philip McDonald and Amelia and Olivia Hannon at the coin toss before the All-Ireland premier junior camogie final at Croke Park.

The late David Hannon would have been a proud man last Sunday when his young daughters Amelia and Olivia got to grace the hallowed turf of Croke Park.

Wearing the colours of their father's respective hurling and football clubs, Fr Dalton's and Ballymore, the two girls were pictured with Westmeath captain Fiona Leavy, her Dublin counterpart Emer Keenan and referee Philip McDonald from Cavan before the start of the All-Ireland junior 'premier' camogie final, which the Lake County won on a 1-10 to 1-6 scoreline.

The late David Hannon

A highly-regarded hurling and football referee on the Westmeath club scene, David's tragic death on July 31 last caused both shock and sadness throughout the county and beyond. The Mullingar-based Garda was only 32.