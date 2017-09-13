Waterford trio impress in big ball code 13 September 2017





Three Waterford hurlers showed no sign of fatigue when lining out in the county SFC last weekend.

Michael 'Brick' Walsh's Stradbally took on a The Nire side with Conor Gleeson and Jamie Barron in their ranks in a crucial SFC clash last weekend.

All three impressed with Walsh and Barron scoring 0-02 each for their respective teams, while Gleeson found the back of the net with a well taken goal.

However, it was the veteran dual star Walsh that was the most influential as he helped his side to a 2-15 to 2-11 win as Stradbally advance to the semi-final, while The Nire have another chance of reaching the last four when they face Gaultier.