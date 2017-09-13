Waterford trio impress in big ball code

13 September 2017

Waterford's Michael Walsh tackles Kilkenny's Walter Walsh ©INPHO/Ken Sutton

Three Waterford hurlers showed no sign of fatigue when lining out in the county SFC last weekend.

Michael 'Brick' Walsh's Stradbally took on a The Nire side with Conor Gleeson and Jamie Barron in their ranks in a crucial SFC clash last weekend.

All three impressed with Walsh and Barron scoring 0-02 each for their respective teams, while Gleeson found the back of the net with a well taken goal.

However, it was the veteran dual star Walsh that was the most influential as he helped his side to a 2-15 to 2-11 win as Stradbally advance to the semi-final, while The Nire have another chance of reaching the last four when they face Gaultier.




