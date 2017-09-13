McCusker 'delighted' with Gallagher's appointment 13 September 2017





Fermanagh's Declan McCusker against Galway.

Rory Gallagher's appointment as manager has met with universal approval amongst the Fermanagh senior squad.

Wing-back Declan McCusker has revealed that the former Donegal boss was the number one choice to replace Pete McGrath as far as the players were concerned.

“I'm delighted,” McCusker told The Irish News.

“I don't know if there's anybody better in the country we could have got.

“If it wasn't Fermanagh I'm sure there would have been plenty of other counties would have wanted him in and I'm sure plenty of the Donegal ones would have wanted to keep him too.

“Thankfully for us it has worked out. At the end of last year we didn't who was going to be coming in so to get the man that everybody wants is great.

“After he left Donegal the first thing all the boys were saying was: 'It would be great for Fermanagh to get him'. It's very good.”