Canavan gives Mayo 'a great chance' 13 September 2017





Peter Canavan.

©INPHO/Ken Sutton. Peter Canavan.©INPHO/Ken Sutton.

Peter Canavan believes Mayo are in with a big shout of ending their 66-year wait for All-Ireland glory this weekend.

The Tyrone great describes the Dubs as 'one of the best teams that the game has ever seen' but argues that the battled hardened Connacht outfit possess the raw material capable of dethroning them.

“Dublin are huge favourites in many people’s eyes but I give Mayo a great chance of winning this All-Ireland final,” he writes on www.skysports.com.

“During the week someone came up to me and asked: 'What do Mayo have to do to have the best chance of beating Dublin?'

“My reply was simple - they should keep doing what they have been doing over the past few months.

“They are hardened. They have played twice as many championship games as Dublin have.

They have been knocking at the door for so long now, they've experienced so many horrible days, and so much bad luck.

“And yet they keep coming back.

“Sometime the wheel has got to turn.

“To win, however, would mean having to take down one of the best teams that the game has ever seen, the best of the modern era.

“In terms of 15 on 15, I think Mayo can actually match Dublin, but they will need to make a good start to the game and they will also need to be ahead coming into the final quarter.”