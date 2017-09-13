Cousins bid for All-Ireland glory 13 September 2017





There will be a common interest for some Mayo and Derry supporters this weekend as cousins line out for each team.

Mayo's Conor Loftus will be hoping to get a chance to make an impact for the Connacht side as they take on Dublin in the All-Ireland SFC final for the second consecutive year.

Loftus' cousin Ben McCarron is an integral part of the Oakleaf County side hoping to see off the challenge of Kerry in the All-Ireland MFC decider before that.

McCarron, who scored three points in their semi-final win over Dublin, is a son of Dr Angela Loftus from Gurteens, Ballina and is a member of the Steelstown GAA club.

Both teams go in as underdogs in Sunday's finals, but with the added support in the two games, who knows what could happen.