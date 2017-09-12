All-Ireland final to get Smithfield big-screen treatment 12 September 2017





Dublin's Dean Rock and Colm Boyle of Mayo.

Sunday's Dublin V Mayo All-Ireland SFC final will be broadcast live on a big screen in Smithfield.



Last year's final was also shown to the public on a big screen in the beautiful Dublin 7 setting and Dublin City Council was initially reluctant to repeat the rather costly exercise this year.

But, according to DublinLive, GAA-loving independent councillor Christy Burke has pursuaded the local authority to part with the €40,000 required to show the action outdoors in a community setting to those who didn't manage to get tickets for the big game.

"Let's put up the screen and let kids and their parents who probably can't afford to go to Croke Park enjoy it", he is reported to have told a Council meeting.