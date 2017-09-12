Harrison confident 12 September 2017





Mayo's Brendan Harrison.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Mayo's Brendan Harrison.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Brendan Harrison is confident that Mayo will get the better of Dublin in the All-Ireland SFC final.

The westerners have lost eight finals since last capturing the Sam Maguire Cup in 1951 - including last year's decider, which the Dubs won after a replay:

"The belief is always going to be there. You’re never going to fear anybody. Obviously you have respect for every team you come up against but you’re not going to fear them. This year is a different team to last year," the All Star corner back told RTE.

"Players move on and come into the panel. It’s the same on their side as well. We’re going to take it as we are now and embrace the challenge. We believed last year and we still believe this year.

"There is no one little thing that’s missing, maybe the bounce of the ball. We weren’t too far away. We’ve improved on last year, they’ve improved on last year. So we’re going to give it our best shot.

"You’re always going to feel you’re going to win it. If you were going to think you weren’t or you have any doubts about it, you’ve nearly lost the game already. We’re going to go in believing and fight until the end."