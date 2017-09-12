Derry minor 'keeper looks up to Cluxton and Clarke 12 September 2017





Dublin captain Stephen Cluxton leads out his teammates.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Dublin captain Stephen Cluxton leads out his teammates.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Derry minor goalkeeper Oran Hartin might stick around for the senior decider at Croke Park this weekend.

The Oak Leaf County custodian - who plays outfield for his club - cites Dublin netminder Stephen Cluxton and Mayo stopper David Clarke as two of the 'keepers he admires most. On Sunday, Hartin will be between the sticks as Derry lock horns with Kerry in the 2017 All-Ireland MFC final, which will be followed by Dublin V Mayo in the senior decider:

"I work on standard goalkeeper stuff," the Limavady Wolfhounds clubman is quoted in The Belfast Telegraph. "We work on my diving, on catching and handling the ball. We do a lot on our footwork. Footwork is massive now.

"The kickout is the greatest thing now for goalkeepers. You are thinking now when you are watching a game that once a score goes over or a team hits a wide, it's really exciting to see how the other team set up, how and what they do with their kickout.

"I think I would admire Stephen Cluxton the most. His kickouts are unbelievable. Then you have David Clarke of Mayo, he is some shot stopper."