Keegan: no psychological baggage in Mayo 12 September 2017





Mayo's Lee Keegan celebrates scoring a goal against Dublin.

Mayo's Lee Keegan celebrates scoring a goal against Dublin.

Lee Keegan insists that Mayo are carrying no psychological baggage into Sunday's All-Ireland SFC final.

It's a repeat of the 2016 final, which Dublin won after a replay, and the game will see Mayo try to put right their unenviable losing streak in Sam Maguire Cup deciders:

"We really do love playing Dublin. I think we get the best out of each other," the current Footballer of the Year told The Western People.

"I don't think there is any psychological baggage. We've had some ding-dong battles since 2012. It is the last time we beat them, and it is something we are aware of, but it was only the kick of a ball last year, same with the semi-final in 2015 when we drew with them.

"We're close, so it's about trying to find that extra inch or two where we can improve and be on the right side of a one-point victory instead of a loss. They are an exceptional outfit and they have only got better over the last three or four years. We're just focused on the Dublin of 2017.

"We'll have a good look at Dublin to try and pinpoint where we can implement our game."