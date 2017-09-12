Dubs constantly evolving - Gavin 12 September 2017





Jim Gavin.

©INPHO/Oisin Keniry. Jim Gavin.©INPHO/Oisin Keniry.

Jim Gavin says gaelic football is evolving all the time and his Dublin team is trying to keep pace with those changes.

As the Dubs prepare to lock horns with Mayo in Sunday's All-Ireland SFC final, their inspirational manager states that his side is in a constant state of evolution - not just from one season to the next but also from game to game:

“I think what we've learned is that you have to improve, you can't remain static,” he points out. “Each season that we've taken the team, we've tried to evolve.

“Each game we've tried to evolve. Even from the game against Tyrone, we've identified things we have to work on and we're going to have to get them right against Mayo. So, that's probably the learning piece, it's the growth mindset piece that we have learned that we have to keep moving forward.

“We're on the right track, there's no doubt about that, but if we remain static, you can see the evolution of the Mayo team and the bits that they're adding to their game...

“I think the game is evolving all the time, we just have to keep pace with it.”