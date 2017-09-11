Gallagher appointment imminent 11 September 2017





Rory Gallagher during his time as Donegal manager. Rory Gallagher during his time as Donegal manager.

Rory Gallagher is set to be named as Fermanagh's new senior football manager in the next day or two.

He takes over the reins of his native county less than six weeks after stepping down as Donegal manager. The Killybegs-based supermarket manager decided not to see out the final two years of his term after the Tir Chonaill men suffered a heavy All-Ireland qualifier loss to Galway.

It's understood that Gallagher met with county board officials over the weekend and is now poised to fill the void left by Pete McGrath.

His father Gerry is a former Fermanagh minor manager.