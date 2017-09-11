Big screen broadcast to go ahead in Castlebar after all 11 September 2017





Mayo fans celebrate a goal during the All-Ireland SFC semi-final replay victory over Kerry at Croke Park.

Ticketless Mayo GAA supporters will, after all, be given the chance to watch Sunday's All-Ireland SFC final on a big screen in Castlebar.

It emerged over the weekend that the game wouldn't be shown on a big screen in the town after the Spencer Street Traders cancelled their plans due to a combination of stewarding, security and insurance issues.

However, the Western People is reporting that community group 'Love Castlebar' has stepped up to the plate with the financial support of five local companies – Staunton's Pharmacy, Elvery's, McGrath Waste, Shaw's Commerical and Cashin Print.

“This is a story about a community coming together to back a great idea,” Helen O'Hara of Love Castlebar told the newspaper.

“It wouldn't have been possible without the support of these businesses and Mick Baynes [the town's events' officer] who has been a huge help.”