Tyrone SHC final: four-in-a-row for Eire Og 11 September 2017





Aidy Kelly scored 2-6 as Eire Og, Carrickmore captured the Benburb Cup for the fourth year in succession with a 3-11 to 0-12 victory over old rivals Eoghan Ruadh in yesterday's Tyrone SHC final at Healy Park.

Kelly's first goal came from a penalty as the winners took a 1-8 to 0-7 lead into the interval. Kelly netted again shortly after the restart before Tony Hughes added a third major in injury-time to seal Eire Og's 25th senior triumph.