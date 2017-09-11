Tyrone SHC final: four-in-a-row for Eire Og

11 September 2017

Eire Og, Carrickmore celebrate a four-in-a-row of Benburb Cups.

Aidy Kelly scored 2-6 as Eire Og, Carrickmore captured the Benburb Cup for the fourth year in succession with a 3-11 to 0-12 victory over old rivals Eoghan Ruadh in yesterday's Tyrone SHC final at Healy Park.

Kelly's first goal came from a penalty as the winners took a 1-8 to 0-7 lead into the interval. Kelly netted again shortly after the restart before Tony Hughes added a third major in injury-time to seal Eire Og's 25th senior triumph.




