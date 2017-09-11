'Dublin could beat Mayo playing at 80 per cent' 11 September 2017





Jonny Cooper and his Dublin teammates during a pre-match parade.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Jonny Cooper and his Dublin teammates during a pre-match parade.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Sean Cavanagh isn't giving Mayo much of a chance against Dublin in next Sunday's All-Ireland SFC final.

Cavanagh, whose final game in a glittering career for Tyrone ended in a crushing semi-final loss to the three-in-a-row chasing Dubs a fortnight ago, reckons Jim Gavin's men could win the final at their ease.

“The way Dublin are evolving they could easily win seven or eight All-Irelands out of the next 10," the three-time All-Ireland winner said in an interview with RTÉ.

“If you get a special group, most teams can maintain it for about to three to five years. When you go back to the start of this decade, Dublin had Rory O’Carroll, Bernard Brogan, Michael Daragh MacAuley, Ger Brennan and Diarmuid Connolly as the mainstays and now all of a sudden they have a new spine.

“Jim Gavin has done an incredible job in ensuring that guys remain at their peak and if they are not he will make the necessary changes.

“Dublin could win this All-Ireland playing at 80 per cent, they don’t have to be at full power.”