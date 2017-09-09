"Why wouldn't you be smiling after winning the All-Ireland!" 09 September 2017





©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Limerick's Aaron Gillane lines up a free.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

After shooting seven points against Kilkenny today, Limerick's 'man-of-the-match' Aaron Gillane was, naturally enough, a happy man.

“Why wouldn't you be smiling after winning the All-Ireland!” he quipped when interviewed on TG4's GAA Beo.

“Training all year for it, it's just the best feeling ever.

“We didn't do it the easy way, all the hard matches we're after playing. I think we deserved it.”

The Patrickswell clubman knows what it's like to lose an All-Ireland final as three years ago he was on the side that finished second best to Kilkenny in the minor decider.

“We had an extra bit of motivation there today. It paid off, we finally got over the line.

“If you lose two finals, that's what you are going to be remembered for. All-Ireland finals are for winning so thankfully we did that today.

“We're finished our underage career now, we've been playing together since we were U14. We're going try to kick on and make the senior panel again.

“Hopefully, you never know, you might see a few of us on the senior panel next year, that's the plan anyway.”