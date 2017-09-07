Treaty pair fit for U21 final 07 September 2017





Limerick's Kyle Hayes and David Fitzgerald of Clare Limerick's Kyle Hayes and David Fitzgerald of Clare

Limerick manager Pat Donnelly says senior stars Cian Lynch and Kyle Hayes are fit and available for Saturday’s All-Ireland U21HC final against Kilkenny.

There had been concerns over the key duo ahead of the Thurles clash but Donnelly confirmed in mid-week that both have overcome their respective hamstring problems in time to face Eddie Brennan’s Cats.

“We’re considering that he’ll be fit,” Donnelly told the Irish Daily Star. “He had picked up an injury but we’ll be naming the team tomorrow (Thursday) night and Cian Lynch will be playing.

“Cian isn’t prone to injury at all. A lot of strength and conditioning work has eliminated a lot of the injuries that were there previously. You don’t see as many of them now.”

He added: “Kyle Hayes had a slight strain up around the hamstring, high up, but that’s 100 per cent gone.

“He’s been more precaution over the last couple of weeks than anything else but he trained Saturday, last night and he’s good to go.”

Throw-in at Semple Stadium on Saturday is at 3pm.