Cody going nowhere, says Brennan

07 September 2017

Kilkenny manager Eddie Brennan.
©INPHO/Oisin Keniry.

Eight-time All-Ireland winner Eddie Brennan believes there’s no chance of Brian Cody stepping down as Kilkenny manager this year.

The Cats endured a difficult summer that included defeats to Wexford and Waterford which saw them miss out on the All-Ireland SHC quarter-finals.

However, Brennan, who is currently preparing the county’s U21s for Saturday's All-Ireland final against Limerick, is more than confident that hurling’s most successful manager will remain at the helm for a 20th season.  

"No," he replied when asked if he thought there was a chance Cody would step down. "Guaranteed he'll be there.

"I just don't see it happening. I haven't spoken to him, and I don't know any of the ins and outs, I'm only focusing on what we're doing with the U-21s, but I just don't see it happening.

"I think it would be a mistake as well if it did happen because he's the right man to lead them forward. Maybe it'll be a different approach they take but certainly Brian is the man to lead them forward."




Most Read Stories

Tyrrell on Tipp: 'They hadn't the balls to really go at us'

Niall Carew steps down as Sligo manager

Davy Fitzgerald staying with Wexford

Ó Sé backs Fitzmaurice to remain in charge

Win over Dubs would see Mayo councillor climb Croagh Patrick backwards

'He's definitely squeezing as much out of us as he can'


Android app on Google Play