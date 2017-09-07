Cody going nowhere, says Brennan 07 September 2017





Kilkenny manager Eddie Brennan.

©INPHO/Oisin Keniry. Kilkenny manager Eddie Brennan.©INPHO/Oisin Keniry.

Eight-time All-Ireland winner Eddie Brennan believes there’s no chance of Brian Cody stepping down as Kilkenny manager this year.

The Cats endured a difficult summer that included defeats to Wexford and Waterford which saw them miss out on the All-Ireland SHC quarter-finals.

However, Brennan, who is currently preparing the county’s U21s for Saturday's All-Ireland final against Limerick, is more than confident that hurling’s most successful manager will remain at the helm for a 20th season.

"No," he replied when asked if he thought there was a chance Cody would step down. "Guaranteed he'll be there.

"I just don't see it happening. I haven't spoken to him, and I don't know any of the ins and outs, I'm only focusing on what we're doing with the U-21s, but I just don't see it happening.

"I think it would be a mistake as well if it did happen because he's the right man to lead them forward. Maybe it'll be a different approach they take but certainly Brian is the man to lead them forward."