TV viewers knew man of the match winner before it was revealed 04 September 2017





RTE presenter Michael Lyster and GAA President Aogan O Fearghail before the announcement of the All-Ireland SHC final man-of-the-match at the Galway victory banquet in the CityWest Hotel and inset a view of the envelope with the winner's name on it. RTE presenter Michael Lyster and GAA President Aogan O Fearghail before the announcement of the All-Ireland SHC final man-of-the-match at the Galway victory banquet in the CityWest Hotel and inset a view of the envelope with the winner's name on it.

Eagle-eyed viewers of The Sunday Game knew David Burke would receive the All-Ireland hurling final man of the match award before it was announced last night.

A piece of paper with the Galway captain's name (David) on it was jutting out of the envelope as RTE presenter Michael Lyster and GAA president Aogán Ó Fearghaíl prepared to hand over the award at the Galway victory banquet in the CityWest Hotel, meaning the big reveal was ruined for many.

Burke was shortlisted for the prestigious award along with his team-mate Gearoid McInerney and Waterford's Jamie Barron.