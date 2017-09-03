"Derek's management style is all wrong" 03 September 2017





Waterford manager Derek McGrath.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Waterford manager Derek McGrath.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Outspoken former Tipperary manager Michael 'Babs' Keating says Waterford manager Derek McGrath should resign if the Deise fail to bring home the Liam MacCarthy silverware today.

The All-Ireland winning player and manager is not a fan of McGrath's defensive system, which he claims 'breaks the traditional rules of hurling', and pulls no punches in his assessment of what should happen if the Kevin Moran captained outfit finishes second best to the Tribesmen in Croke Park.

“The Déise have got this far and are in the final - and any team in the decider always has a chance,” 'Babs' writes in The Irish Sun.

“But that system breaks the traditional hurling rules and if it fails today, Derek should go and let another man get the best out of these talented players.

“Derek’s management style is all wrong.

“I feel that he has used his players in a big way to shield his tactics and no manager should ever do that.”