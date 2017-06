Team news: Kiely names his starting line-up 29 June 2017





Limerick manager John Kiely.

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Limerick manager John Kiely.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Limerick manager John Kiely has announced his starting line-up ahead of the much anticipated clash with Kilkenny on Saturday evening at Nowlan Park.

Limerick (SHC v Kilkenny): Nickie Quaid; Sean Finn, Richie McCarthy, Mike Casey; Dan Morrissey, Declan Hannon, Seamus Hickey; Paul Browne, Darragh O Donovan; David Dempsey, Cian Lynch, Gearoid Hegarty; Peter Casey, Shane Dowling, Kyle Hayes.

Throw in is at 7pm.