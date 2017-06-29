Decision on McGrath's future could be made tonight 29 June 2017





Fermanagh manager Pete McGrath.

Fermanagh manager Pete McGrath is set to meet with his management team tonight (Thursday) to decide whether or not to stay in his post with the Ernesiders.

Defeat to Armagh spelled an end to Fermanagh’s season last Sunday and afterwards McGrath pledged to make a quick decision on his future with his four-year term now at an end with the team.

A report from The Impartial Reporter’s website this afternoon has suggested that the Down man will meet with his backroom team tonight to discuss their future.

2015 saw McGrath lead the Ernemen to an All-Ireland SFC quarter-final apperance against Dublin, after having earned promotion to Division 2 in the National League, although this season saw them relegated from the same tier before exiting the championship after two games.