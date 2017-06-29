Team news: Offaly opt for three changes 29 June 2017





Offaly boss Kevin Ryan has made three changes in personnel for Saturday’s All-Ireland SHC qualifier against Waterford in Tullamore.

St Rynaghs’ Pat Camon comes into the side for Enda Grogan at left corner-back from the heavy Leinster semi-final defeat to Galway, while Aidan Treacy starts at centre-back with Sean Ryan moving to midfield and Padraic Guinan making way.

The third change comes in attack and sees Seir Kieran sharpshooter James Mulrooney start at right corner-forward instead of Sean Cleary, partnering Shane Dooley and Oisin Kelly in the front line.

Throw-in at O’Connor Park is at 3pm.

Offaly (SHC qualifier v Waterford): James Dempsey; Ben Conneely, Dermot Shortt, Pat Camon; Sean Gardiner, Aiden Treacy, David King; Sean Ryan, Joe Bergin; Paddy Murphy, Shane Kinsella, Emmett Nolan; James Mulrooney, Shane Dooley, Oisin Kelly