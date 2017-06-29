Rebels boss calls for 'savage performance' 29 June 2017





Cork manager Peadar Healy.

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Cork manager Peadar Healy.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Cork manager Peader Healy has called for his players to deliver the performance of their season this Sunday when they travel to take on Kerry in the Munster SFC final.

The Rebels are 11/2 underdogs to score their first win in Killarney in 22 years and Healy says he’s confident in his players’ ability to deliver an upset, despite struggling past both Waterford and Tipperary in the southern province thus far.

“We have to take the flak for the performances. The players are working so hard and it isn’t from the want of effort or the work that is going on behind the scenes. We all want to see Cork win a Munster final. Cork badly need to win a Munster final,” Healy told the Irish Examiner.

“Cork football badly needs a Munster title. We need it to get the supporters behind us, to get the Cork people behind us. For that alone, we need to win.

“We want a savage performance in Killarney. With each victory, it’s giving us that little bit more confidence in ourselves. We have to give 70 minutes plus of a performance.

“I genuinely do believe it is in us, particularly the way training has gone since they came back from the clubs. They really are focused, they really are up for it.”