Lowry adds to Twitter beef with Cavan's Johnston 29 June 2017





Golfer Shane Lowry and Cavan footballer Seanie Johnston Golfer Shane Lowry and Cavan footballer Seanie Johnston

Irish golfer Shane Lowry indulged in some more Twitter banter with Cavan’s Seanie Johnston during Offaly’s All-Ireland SFC qualifier defeat to the Breffni men last Sunday.

During a Twitter Q&A back in March, Lowry and Johnston went back and forth at each other on the social media platform with the Faithful County native branding the latter as Kildare’s “best ever hurler”.

Johnston later responded by saying he “had to quit the hurling due to zika virus fears”, referring to Lowry's decision to withdraw from last year's Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Three months on and it seems Lowry is keen to keep the jibes going between the two, tweeting the following after the Cavan Gaels clubman’s withdrawal during the first-half of Sunday’s game in Tullamore:

@Johnsts4 gone already. Kildare club championship hurling on this evening??? — Shane Lowry (@ShaneLowryGolf) June 25, 2017

The Clara man did have some praise for the Blues' men around the middle of the field however.