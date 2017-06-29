Rebels won't be underestimated, says Fitzmaurice 29 June 2017





Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Kerry boss Eamonn Fitzmaurice says they can’t afford to take Cork for granted this weekend even if the Rebels are “at a low ebb”.

The Kingdom will looks to defend their Munster SFC crown for the fourth consecutive summer on Sunday when they welcome Peader Healy’s side to Killarney – a venue the Leesiders haven’t won at in 22 years.

The hosts are red-hot favourites at 1/7 but their supremo knows that the potential is there from the old enemy to cause an upset.

"They are at a low ebb, that's what people are saying. Obviously we are not going to be taking them for granted,” Fitzmaurice stated.

"There are a lot of things that come into play. First of all, they can be inconsistent, definitely, but when they are playing well, as they showed in the second half of the Tipperary game in particular, they are as good as they have ever been.

"I think they are quite close, to be honest, a lot closer than people think they are. You can see flashes of play, you can see that they are working hard on their game but it hasn’t clicked to the extent that they want yet."