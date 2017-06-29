McGregor's coach offers services to Connolly 29 June 2017





Conor McGregor and his coach John Kavanagh and inset Diarmuid Connolly Conor McGregor and his coach John Kavanagh and inset Diarmuid Connolly

Conor McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh says he’d be “honoured” to work with Dublin star Diarmuid Connolly to help him control himself on the pitch.

Connolly is currently serving a 12-week ban after shoving linesman Ciaran Brannigan during the All-Ireland champions’ Leinster SFC quarter-final win over Carlow earlier this month.

Speaking to the Herald, Kavanagh, who has trained Armagh boss Kieran McGeeney in the past, described the St Vincent’s forward’s inability to control his emotions in the heat of the moment as a “worrying trait”.

“For players that would get caught up in the moment like that and shove an official, knowing very well what it leads to, it’s an automatic ban when you do that right, in GAA?” said Kavanagh.

“So he knew what the consequences were and yet couldn’t control himself, so I would definitely as a coach see that as a worrying trait.

“I would definitely encourage him to do something about it. Training in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, would that help? Maybe.

“Kieran (McGeeney) said it is a great tool for learning how to be comfortable in uncomfortable situations and maybe that would help that player. But that’s between him and his coach.”

Asked whether or not he would be willing to train the 29-year-old, the Kildare man added: “Of course. The door is always open to somebody to come in and learn, so if he would like to come in and give it a go, I would be very honoured to give him a lesson.”