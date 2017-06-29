'All the pressure is on Meath' 29 June 2017





Sligo boss Niall Carew says they’re quietly confident of causing an upset against Meath in Saturday’s All-Ireland SFC Round 2A qualifier.

The Yeats men head for Navan as 7/2 outsiders and while their manager is expecting a backlash from the Royals after their defeat to Kildare, he also feels there’ll be plenty of pressure on the hosts this weekend.

“It’s more excitement for us, all the pressure is on Meath,” Carew told GAA.ie. “They are favourites and rightly so. They have had one blip in the Championship and they’ll want to get that right.

“That brings a pressure and sometimes you’re better off playing away than at home, because your own supporters can get on top of you.

“It’s not nice and it’s just an extra bit of pressure, but sure look, in fairness to Meath, they’d rather play in Navan than Sligo.

“Everything is in favour of Meath and they’ll feel like they should win, but we’re quietly confident going into it. But we know we’ll have to be at our best to beat teams like Meath.

“But there’s no reason why we can’t be at our best. I am expecting a backlash. I’m also expecting a big performance from our players.”

Throw-in at Pairc Tailteann is at 6pm.