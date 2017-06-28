Brogan: pressure is off Kildare 28 June 2017





©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Alan Brogan of Dublin.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Alan Brogan believes that Dublin inadvertently did Kildare a favour when inflicting a 31 point hammering on Westmeath.



After scoring an impressive last four victory of their own against Meath, expectation levels surrounding Cian O'Neill's side were on a upward curve.



But any Lilywhite supporters that tuned in to watch the Dubs versus the Lake County at the weekend received a timely reminder of the daunting task that their players will face in the Delaney Cup decider on Sunday, July 16th

“Three weeks ago, Kildare beat a Meath team who didn't perform on the day,” Brogan remarked on independent.ie's 'Throw-In' podcast.

“And all of a sudden we're talking about how Kildare are the team that might beat Dublin. It's kind of come from nowhere in my view.

“I was looking at social media and every third tweet was about how Kildare are back and they're going to compete with Dublin. It was strange to me.

“But now all that pressure is off Kildare and they can just go out and have a rattle off Dublin.”



