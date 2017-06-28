'It's my favourite day of the year' 28 June 2017





Camogie President Catherine Neary with young players from Thomas Davis (Dublin), Derrymacash (Armagh), Tuam (Galway) and Croagh Kilfinny (Limerick) at the launch of the National Dairy Council 'Hurl with Me' day.

Camogie President Catherine Neary has many engagements throughout the year but the National Dairy Council ‘Hurl with Me’ day is top of her list.

Children from 24 clubs all over Ireland play games and then they watch their parents take the field to play games.

‘It is my favourite day because it’s about everybody taking part and having fun. It doesn’t matter where you come from or what age you are. Everybody is always smiling going round, that’s what makes it special’.

Clubs featured on this report include Thomas Davis (Dublin), Derrymacash (Armagh), Tuam (Galway) and Croagh Kilfinny (Limerick).

Video by Jerome Quinn Media for the Camogie Association.