Murphy: Davy brings that excitement and circus 28 June 2017





Wexford's Larry Murphy celebrates with fans after his side's Leinster SHC semi-final victory over Kilkenny in 2004.

The Davy Fitz factor has been central to Wexford hurling's revival, according to 1996 hero Larry Murphy.

The All-Ireland winner has hailed the impact that the former Clare 'keeper has made in a short space of time.

“Davy brings that excitement and circus. People down here want to be inspired and we've been in the doldrums for about the last 10 years,” he told Newstalk Sport.

“This has been a fantastic year so far - promoted to Division 1A, making it as far as a Leinster final. Most hurling people down here would have said promotion to Division 1A would do. Now that we're on the Championship trail, it's just been fantastic so far.”



Excitement is at fever pitch in the Model County ahead of Sunday's Leinster SHC final showdown with Galway.

“To be perfectly frank, the excitement down in the county now is reminiscent to the days of the mid-90s and early 2000s.

“There's a whole new generation, it's a whole new team and it's a very, very young Wexford side.

“We saw it in Wexford Park against Kilkenny, 18,000 people packed in to create a huge atmosphere and to get such a tremendous result.”