Team news: Tipp minors show three changes 28 June 2017





Tipperary manager Liam Cahill.

©INPHO/Morgan Treacy. Tipperary manager Liam Cahill.©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

The Tipperary team for tomorrow's Munster MHC semi-final clash against Cork in Thurles shows three changes.

Manager Liam Cahill has brought in Robbie Quirke, Ray McCormack and Cathal Bourke at centre-back, wing-forward and corner-forward respectively. Joe Gunne, Andrew Ormond and Darragh Woods are the trio who may way from the side that started the thrilling 4-15 to 2-18 quarter-final victory over Limerick twelve weeks ago.

Niall Hoctor was the hero for the defending All-Ireland and Munster champions in their provincial opener against the Treaty County at Semple Stadium as he came off the bench to score an injury-time winning goal. The St. Mary's, Clonmel youngster is kept in reserve once again as the Premier County chase a third successive provincial title at this level.

Tipperary (Munster MHC v Cork): Eoin Collins; Michael Purcell, Michael Feehan, Jerome Cahill; Craig Morgan, Robbie Quirke, Kieran Breen; Bryan O’Mara, Paddy Cadell; Conor Bowe, Jake Morris, Ray McCormack; Cathal Bourke, Anthony McKelvey, Conor McCarthy.