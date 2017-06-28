"Spillane was completely thrown under the bus by the two boys" 28 June 2017





©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton. Oisin McConville.©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton.

Oisin McConville watched RTE's 'The Sunday Game' in a state of disbelief last Sunday night.

The comments of Joe Brolly and Dessie Dolan in relation to their fellow pundit Pat Spillane being name checked by Dublin manager Jim Gavin as he explained his one-to-one broadcast media boycott left the Crossmaglen and Armagh legend with raised eyebrows.

“I've never seen anything like that before in my life,” McConville commented when appearing on Second Captains' World Service yesterday.

“I would hate to see those two boys under the spotlight of the Gestapo or somebody because they would sing like birds. In fairness, Spillane was completely thrown under the bus by the two boys.

“The pious face that Joe Brolly did just made it even worse.”

The 2002 All-Ireland winner added that there was only ever going to be one outcome to the Connolly controversy.

“The GAA disciplinary system comes in for a lot stick but they had no choice on this, their hands were tied.

“Whatever Gavin did at the weekend, you can only think that the whole thing has died down, you can only think that there is a premeditated reason for him to do that. The two boys gave him absolute fuel the other night.

“How were they not questioned more on the incident and what they thought of the incident? What did they think was the possible outcome of Diarmuid Connolly's actions?”