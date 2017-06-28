Further injury woes for Rossies 28 June 2017





Roscommon's Sean McDermott.

There are fresh injury concerns in the Roscommon camp ahead of the Connacht SFC final against Galway on Sunday week.

Last weekend, the Rossies played Meath in a challenge, which the Royals won, and the defeat came at a further cost as both Sean Mullooly and Sean McDermott picked up injuries.

Mullooly is believes to have broken his toe, which would definitely rule him out of the provincial decider, while McDermott picked up a hand injury and it remains to be seen how long he will be out for.

Already, Roscommon have doubts over the fitness of David Murray, Ian Kilbride and Cathal Compton for the game on Sunday week. Definitely out of the clash though are Ultan Harney, Tom Corcoran, Kevin Higgins, Ciaran Cafferky and Fergal Lennon due to injury.

Add in the players that are unavailable from last year and it will very much be a weakened side that will take on the Tribesmen at Pearse Stadium on Sunday July 9th.