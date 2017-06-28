Jim Gavin has "crossed a line and it can't be tolerated", says Flynn 28 June 2017





Former Meath star Bernard Flynn is none too impressed with Jim Gavin's reaction to the media coverage of Diarmuid Connolly's linesman altercation and subsequent suspension.

The Dublin boss accused the media of attacking the St Vincent's star's “good name” following last Sunday's demolition of Westmeath and refused to do one-to-one broadcast interviews after the final whistle.

It's a course of action that has divided opinion and Flynn is firmly in the camp that believes Gavin is out of order.

“I have huge respect for what Jim Gavin has achieved with Dublin but he’s crossed a line and it can’t be tolerated,” the two-time All-Ireland writes in The Irish Daily Mirror today.

“His tirade at The Sunday Game analysis of Diarmuid Connolly after his push on linesman Ciaran Branagan earlier this month was clearly a stunt to whip up a reaction.

“I was astounded to hear him speak as he did.

“One of Gavin’s main mantras since taking charge of Dublin has been that he wasn’t bothered by what pundits, reporters, commentators or columnists said - it was all about their own internal process.

“Think of the coverage afforded to the likes of Paul Galvin, Tomas O Se, Graham Geraghty, how they were ridiculed at times and the team I played on myself in the 80s.

“At no time did any manager use those individuals to deliver a personal message like Jim Gavin did last Sunday. It has no place in our games.”