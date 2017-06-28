Injury concerns for Sligo 28 June 2017





Sligo will still be without a number of key players for the trip to Meath.

This Saturday, the Connacht side head east to Pairc Tailteann, Navan to take on the Royals in the All-Ireland SFC qualifiers.

The Yeats County defeated Antrim to reach the second round and now they face a tougher test against a Meath side hurt by their Leinster SFC semi-final defeat to Kildare.

Sligo manager Niall Carew revealed that their injury concerns have not eased much since their last competitive match.

“Cian Breheny is still out, this game is coming a week or two early for Cian,” Carew told the Sligo Champion. “He had a very bad hamstring tear and was out for some time.

“Chriostoir Davey and David Kelly are both back from injury, while Cathal Henry is still out with a broken bone in his hand. Eoin McHugh is also out and he will be a big loss, but we will have to work around it.”